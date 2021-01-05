Advertisement

New Figge Exhibit: Vision 2020

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Brian Allen, Creative Arts Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, joins PSL to highlight a brand new exhibit (on display through February 14, 2021) dedicated to the year we left behind. Without a doubt, 2020 has been a challenging year and the museum is reflecting on the journey in 2020 Vision: You Are Here, You Are Not Alone.

This exhibition provides several chances for visitors to participate and contribute in person or from home. It offers opportunities to think, reflect, and create in the present moment with clarity – with 2020 vision. Activities (done in-person or at home) include:

  • Photo Projection – send us a picture of your work-from-home, school-from-home, quarantine, or pandemic-life including portraits, selfies, or photos that represent what you and/or your family are going through.
  • 2020/2021 Activity – write down a silver lining or an accomplishment from 2020 and a word of hope for the future.
  • Appreciation Chain – on a mask template, write down what you are thankful for.
  • Postcards of Thanks – use the materials provided or use your own to create a postcard for members of the healthcare community. Cards created at home can be dropped off at the front desk box and will be delivered locally to frontline healthcare workers.

In person only:

  • Color Your World – color one of the pages that is part of the larger landscape scene on the wall.
  • Corners – Listen, Give Yourself a Hug, Breathe, and Best Wishes

Responses for the at-home activities can be sent to 2020VisionFigge@gmail.com with the subject being the title of the activity you are responding to. All submissions will be added to the installation in the gallery by a Figge staff member.

FIGGE ART MUSEUM / 225 West Second Street / Davenport, Iowa / 563.326.7804

