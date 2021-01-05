Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Pedersen of the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association joins PSL to talk about the signs of memory loss that is more challenging and life-changing that are signs of disease. She says that you (or the person affected) can notice serious changes but more often, these are symptoms that loved ones or friends are more likely to notice.

The signs discussed include:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Changes in planning or solving problems (following recipes, card game rules, etc.)

Trouble with familiar tasks (doing laundry, figuring out how to use kitchen appliances, etc.)

Confusion about time & place

Trouble judging distance

Problems with words: spoken or written

Inability to re-trace steps

Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE: 800.272.3900

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.