Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Pedersen of the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association joins PSL to talk about the signs of memory loss that is more challenging and life-changing that are signs of disease. She says that you (or the person affected) can notice serious changes but more often, these are symptoms that loved ones or friends are more likely to notice.

The signs discussed include:

  • Memory loss that disrupts daily life
  • Changes in planning or solving problems (following recipes, card game rules, etc.)
  • Trouble with familiar tasks (doing laundry, figuring out how to use kitchen appliances, etc.)
  • Confusion about time & place
  • Trouble judging distance
  • Problems with words: spoken or written
  • Inability to re-trace steps

Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 HELPLINE: 800.272.3900

