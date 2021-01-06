Advertisement

2020 Trends with Traction

Things from the pandemic year that will stick!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, is featured on the set with Paula to talk about some of the Top 20 Trends from 2020 with “traction”. Every year sees its share trends. Sometimes these are fleeting, and sometimes they gain strength and have a lasting impact on culture and business. 2020 hasn’t spurred as many brand new trends because many of us are focused on surviving both the economic and health challenges around the pandemic.

Jake & Paula talk about some of the fun takeaways that are likely to stick around a while. Watch the segment to appreciate the discussion of the following “trends with traction” mentioned:

  • Virtual meetings, parties, & visits with friends and family
  • Virtual museum tours (or other facilities)
  • Adoption of pets!
  • TikTok
  • Strawberry with Salt challenge---to extricate tiny bugs from the fruit. Yikes!
  • Tie Dye
  • Bread baking (or baking in general)
  • Rediscovering talents (or discovering new hobbies)

This information was obtained from FrontierBundles, an authorized reseller of Frontier Communications. They pubilshed a goodbye to 2020 with a year in review report. The list compiled the top twenty fads from 2020 by using Google Trends to see which fads/trends were searched the most.

