Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness Expert, joins PSL to talk about the development of emotional intelligence in children and how “EQ” is more important than academically trained intelligence or “IQ”. Watch the segment to learn some valuable tips on the topic.

Emotional intelligence is about emotional control to ensure kids are better able to face life disappointments or when they come up against opposition. Self-awareness about your feelings (which are OKAY TO HAVE!) allows a person to control/regulate your reaction to feelings. Modeling this behavior (lead by example) is a perfect way to reinforce regulating emotions.

Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence. He’s been a professional speaker for the past decade, and is a regular guest on all the major television outlets including Fox, CNN, NBC and ABC. Eric’s also the author of the recently published book The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You. He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.

