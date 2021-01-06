Foggy, cloudy Thursday and Friday
More fog likely this week will keep temps cooler than originally expected
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:
Clouds and fog will prevail through Thursday and Friday with highs near 30. As we get into the weekend we’ll cool off a bit, but as drier air gets
into the region our chance for seeing brighter skies increases! More sun is expected as dry conditions continue through the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: CLOUDS AND FOG. LOW: 25°. WIND: E 5-10
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG. 32°. WIND: NE 5-10
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 31°
