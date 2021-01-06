Illinois Gov. Pritzker ‘disgusted’ following barrier breach at Capitol

Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Wednesday said he is “disgusted” following the news of protesters breaching barriers and storming into the Capitol.

You can read his statement below.

“I’m disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol. First and foremost, I pray for the safety of our first responders, elected officials, staff and the public.

This violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy. It is sacred and must be protected.

Donald Trump has incited a violent coup attempt. And his enablers share responsibility for this, pure and simple.”

