Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the U.S. Capitol being breached by protesters. (File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the U.S. Capitol being breached by protesters.

You can read her statement below.

“Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital. This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans.”

Posted by Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

