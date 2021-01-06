Local lawmakers react as protestors breach U.S. Capitol Wednesday

(KWQC) - Local lawmakers took to social media Wednesday afternoon after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol building.

NBC News spoke with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D- Illinois). You can read what she had to say here.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said he is “disgusted” following the news of protesters breaching barriers. You can read more of his statement here.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “This behavior is not acceptable.”

“Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital. This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans.”

Republican 2nd District U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks told reporters she and her staff are safe and sheltering in place.

“This is a sad day for us,” she said. “We’re trying to do the work and the business of the people and answer very important constitutional questions.”

You can protest and be peaceful.



Storming government buildings and attacking law enforcement officers is unacceptable.



My staff and me are safe and sheltering in place. https://t.co/bQRihjWaz0 — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) January 6, 2021

Miller-Meeks, who served in the military, said, “I swore an oath to the constitution and with that is the constitutional right to assemble and to peacefully protest.

“I support people peacefully protesting now as I did in the summer. It should be done in a peaceful fashion. People can be engaged, they can be passionate but they should not rise to the level of destroying property.”

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger called the incident a “coup attempt” in a post on his Twitter.

Amid the chaos, my statement here: pic.twitter.com/6CMZHeYhPq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

In a Twitter post, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said what happened at the Capitol Wednesday was “anarchy,” while Sen. Chuck Grassley said it was “an attack on American democracy itself.”

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms & perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



I also thank Capitol Police for protecting our Capitol & staff — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 6, 2021

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos said, “no angry mob can stop us from doing our Constitutional duty.”

“Democracy will prevail and we WILL complete the count,” she said in a Twitter post.

Today, the U.S. Capitol was breached and our nation faced violence as we tried to fulfill the will of the American People.



But no angry mob can stop us from doing our Constitutional duty.



Democracy will prevail and we WILL complete the count. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 6, 2021

