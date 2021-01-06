Advertisement

Local lawmakers react as protestors breach U.S. Capitol Wednesday

Protestors storm the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
Protestors storm the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST
(KWQC) - Local lawmakers took to social media Wednesday afternoon after protestors breached the U.S. Capitol building.

NBC News spoke with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D- Illinois). You can read what she had to say here.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said he is “disgusted” following the news of protesters breaching barriers. You can read more of his statement here.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “This behavior is not acceptable.”

“Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital. This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans.”

Republican 2nd District U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks told reporters she and her staff are safe and sheltering in place.

“This is a sad day for us,” she said. “We’re trying to do the work and the business of the people and answer very important constitutional questions.”

Miller-Meeks, who served in the military, said, “I swore an oath to the constitution and with that is the constitutional right to assemble and to peacefully protest.

“I support people peacefully protesting now as I did in the summer. It should be done in a peaceful fashion. People can be engaged, they can be passionate but they should not rise to the level of destroying property.”

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger called the incident a “coup attempt” in a post on his Twitter.

In a Twitter post, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said what happened at the Capitol Wednesday was “anarchy,” while Sen. Chuck Grassley said it was “an attack on American democracy itself.”

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos said, “no angry mob can stop us from doing our Constitutional duty.”

“Democracy will prevail and we WILL complete the count,” she said in a Twitter post.

