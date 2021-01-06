New solar project powers part of northwestern Illinois

ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A new solar project in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties is now operational, according to Jo-Carroll Energy. The utility company teamed-up with Bluestem Energy Solutions to build a solar farm, located at two array sites Near Apple Canyon Lake and Mt. Carroll.

At Apple Canyon Lake, Jo-Caroll Energy members who subscribe to the project will receive a portion of their power from the facility offering potential savings on their electric bill while using renewable energy.

According to a news release, Bluestem will also plant a pollinator mix of local flowers and native plants under the solar panels to benefit local habitat and soil quality.

