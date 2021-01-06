Advertisement

Organizing Household Items: Kitchen Towels

And repurposing tissue boxes and paper towel rolls
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, joins the set to talk with Paula about organizing tips. Let’s face it, entering the new year inspires most of us to de-cluttering and get are living spaces in better shape as we get it all together to take on another spin around the sun. Why do you think storage bins, baskets, and shelving units are positioned front and center at retail establishments? Both show some organizing tips that you may want to try. Watch the segment to learn more.

Paula was very excited about a kitchen towel organizing tip she was inspired to try as recommended by Marie Kondo. She swears it works! Watch the segment to get a sense of the way to roll the towels correctly to get the desired final result--which is so practical and attractive!

Steps:

  • Fold the towel in half “the long way”
  • Fold it in half again
  • Fold it in thirds (it looks semi-rolled)
  • Test that you’ve done it right: it can stand up on its own

Depending on the size or depth of your drawer, you can stack the finished folded towel either horizontally or vertically. Once finished, you can easily see the array of your towels and select what you want. Jake also shows the way he likes to fold at his home.

Jake also show how you can repurpose and use an empty cardboard tissues box as a container for grocery sacks, etc. And if you want to re-use paper towel or toilet paper rolls, he shows a way you can utilize them as a way to organize desk supplies.

