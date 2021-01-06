Putnam Joins “Museums For All”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rachael Mullins, President & CEO of Putnam Museum, joins PSL to talk about some all-new and exciting information about the Quad Cities’ museum and science center.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center has announced that it has joined Museums for All. That is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. This will increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources for low-income families.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Putnam for a minimal fee of $1 per person, for a household up to two adults and three children, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Additionally, now through May 1st (through sponsor help), those with an SNAP EBT card can get a coupon to get FREE admission. Get the coupon to PRINT here!

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing 48 states.

Putnam Museum / 1717 W. 12th St. / Davenport, IA 52804 / 563-324-1933 / FACEBOOK

