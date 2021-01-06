Advertisement

Sen. Duckworth: ‘These protestors will not stop me from carrying out my duty’

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks out after protestors storm the U.S. Capitol.
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D - IL) spoke with NBC News Wednesday afternoon regarding the protests at the U.S. Capitol.

“My entire adult life, I have defended people’s rights to protest.” Sen. Duckworth said, after protesters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, clashing with police and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“This is no way to be running our country, and really doing the work that needs to be done, which is fighting a global pandemic, and get working families back on their feet again.”

Senator Duckworth later adds, “I do not feel fear or concern. I did what the capitol police asked me to do, and that is the best thing to do which is follow their direction.”

Near the end of the interview with NBC, Senator Duckworth stated “I will tell you this, these protestors will not stop me from carrying out my duty. If we have to be here all night and all day tomorrow and the next, we will continue to carry out the work that needs to be done.”

