Sports Performance Supplements

Nina Struss, dietitian with Hy-Vee comes back for a second segment to highlight sports/performance supplementation in the new year. She also mentions the new virtual dietitian services available through Hy-Vee (the discovery session is free). Watch the segment to learn more. Highlights of discussion points (including the smoothie recipe!) are listed below.

Sport Supplements

· Many of our resolution goals are geared toward building new muscle mass. With body composition goals, it is important to train hard, bring the intensity and properly stress the body.

· A hard workout is the trigger for the body to adapt and rebuild muscles bigger and stronger. This is where a pre-workout supplement can make a big difference to get the most out of your workouts.

· Pre-workout supplements are designed to be consumed about 15 to 30 minutes prior to training to support workout intensity, mental focus, strength and endurance. (Apex Pre was recommended).

· When shopping for pre-workout supplements, look for well-studied ingredients like caffeine, beta-alanine and citrulline such as APEX PRE by Performance Inspired.

· Caffeine has been shown to support increased energy levels and mental focus during training, while beta alanine and citrulline help support endurance, increased blood flow and increase the sensation of a muscle “pump” during exercise.

· Even just a little caffeine prior to training can provide a major performance boost. If you pass on a pre-workout supplement, you can’t go wrong with natural caffeine sources such as green tea or black coffee to help get more out of your workout.

· When it comes to other performance supplements with real evidence behind them, creatine monohydrate is king. Creatine is a naturally occurring fuel source in our muscles, and supplementation will simply saturate the creatine stores in the muscle to provide a major strength boost during heavy or explosive exercises.

· Creatine has decades of research to support its effectiveness and safety. I recommend the standard dose of 5 gms or about one tablespoon daily for individuals looking to build more muscle mass in the gym or those participating in power sports like football.

· Lastly, BCAAs are another useful performance supplement that can help fight muscle soreness (which can be severe when embarking on a new training program).

· BCAAs are three types of essential amino acids known as leucine, isoleucine and valine. These are building blocks of proteins that help support muscle recovery, fight muscle soreness and lay the foundation for building new muscle mass.

· BCAAs also serve as a “switch” that turns on the muscle recovery process after a hard workout.

· BCAA supplements such as Performance Inspired BCAAs contain added electrolytes to replace what you sweat out. This is a great option to sip on during your workout to keep you hydrated while supporting your muscles.

· The best part is that they come in refreshing flavors like mixed berry or mango that work wonderfully in a post workout smoothie or as a refreshing iced beverage

Serves 1

All you need:

· 1 scoop Performance Inspired BCAA (Tropical Mango Delight flavor)

· ½ cup frozen mango

· ½ cup frozen strawberries

· 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (or milk of choice)

· ½ cup ice

All you do:

1. Combine all ingredients in blender, blend until smooth. Enjoy!

Recipe Link: from Hy-Vee.com

Interested in Virtual Dietitan Services (you never have to leave home to get help/advice)? Learn more here.

