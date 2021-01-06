Supplements for General Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dietitian Nina Struss, RD, LDN with Hy-Vee joins PSL in the new year to highlight something that many are focused on now: better health habits! This includes vitamins and supplements that can enhance a healthier path that should (and really must!) include improved dietary and exercise regimens. Struss also talks about Hy-Vee now offering Virtual Dietitian Services. Watch the segment to learn more. Highlights of all are listed below.

In the right scenarios, dietary supplements can be a solution to support greater energy levels, improve mental focus or correct a deficiency. While it is easy to pick up the newest, bright and colorful supplement bottle off the shelf, it is important to understand which supplements will support your goals and whether they truly “fill in the gaps” of the diet. Nina Struss talks about her tried-and-true dietary supplements and how they can support you in your 2021 wellness goals. See some discussion points below

Also keep in mind: meeting with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian is invaluable to setting your New Year’s wellness goals and taking an individualized approach to supplementation.

Hy-Vee Dietitians Offer New Virtual Nutrition Services

Is there a cost to seeing a Hy-Vee dietitian? We currently are offering a FREE Dietitian Discovery Session to get you started.

What are virtual nutrition services? Virtual nutrition services are being offered through our telehealth platform connecting Hy-Vee customers with their Hy-Vee registered dietitian.

Do I actually meet with a Hy-Vee dietitian? Yes! You will have the opportunity to choose your Hy-Vee dietitian and meet with them virtually or over the telephone. This platform really allows your Hy-Vee dietitian to provide individualized support for you to achieve your health and wellness goals. And it’s just a click away!

How do I get started? Go to Hy-Vee.com today and click on Health to find your Hy-Vee dietitian and connect with them virtually. There you’ll see the option to schedule a complimentary discovery session with your Hy-Vee dietitian.

Supplements 101:

· Supplements are beneficial for filling in the nutritional gaps of the diet.

· For general health, Nina recommends omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins D, as these nutrients can be challenging to get from food alone.

· Nearly 40 percent of the U.S. population is vitamin D deficient due to low intake from food and limited sun exposure. Supplementation is the fastest way to fix a potential deficiency and ensure we are getting the RDA of at least 800 IU/day.

· If you are not eating fatty fish like salmon at least twice per week, supplemental omega-3s can offer a major benefit for our heart and brain health.

· Omega-3 fats are a useful supplement best known for their anti-inflammatory properties, but they also support our brain health and can even lower our triglycerides.

