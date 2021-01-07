Advertisement

1,930 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths reported in Iowa

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,930 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 291,394 cases and 4,065 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,380,573 have been tested and 251,660 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.5% and the 7-day positivity rate at 12.2%.

Officials also reported 613 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 97 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 119 were in the intensive care unit and 52 were on ventilators.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’
Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night.
7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

clouds
Thinning the fog, hoping for sun!
Might we see more sun Friday?
Might we see more sun Friday?
Mississippi Department of Health
Midday Medical- Differences in coronavirus vaccines
Police say further investigation shows the vehicle used during the incident at Galesburg Guns...
Teen fatally shot during break-in at Galesburg gun store
There are three now approved in the U.S. and the U.K.
KWQC Noon News - Midday Medical