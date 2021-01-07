1,930 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,930 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Officials have reported a total of 291,394 cases and 4,065 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,380,573 have been tested and 251,660 have recovered in the state.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.5% and the 7-day positivity rate at 12.2%.

Officials also reported 613 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Of those patients, 97 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 119 were in the intensive care unit and 52 were on ventilators.

