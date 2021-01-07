2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Rock Island, IL governor outlines next vaccine phase

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) -

Another step toward the end of the pandemic arrived in Rock Island today. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for health care workers was brought to the Rock Island Health Department.

1,000 doses, 500 hundred for Genesis, and 500 for Unitypoint-Trinity will be distributed to the same health care workers who received their first dose in December. With this second dose, they will be fully vaccinated.

As phase 1A for health care workers moves forward, today Illinois Governor Pritzker announced plans for phase 1B.

1B will focus on people age 65 and older and frontline essential workers like first responders and teachers. A federal advisory committee is recommending the minimum age be 75, but Pritzker is lowering it to 65 in an effort to be more equitable.

At a press conference about the plans, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of Illinois Department of Public Health said, “While the highest count of COVID deaths is among those 75 and older, the majority of black and brown populations are dying well before that and therefore, we need to make the vaccine available to all those at higher risk of death.”

The state says this next phase will total about 3.2 million people in Illinois and will begin as soon as phase 1A is complete.

Scott County Health officials have said they’re waiting on details from the state of Iowa regarding the plan for phase 1B.

