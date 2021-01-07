3 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced three additional deaths and 48 new cases of COVID-19.

The new deaths now bring the county’s total to 274.

A woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom had been hospitalized

A woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term-care facility

“We send our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

There are currently 36 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in the county.

The 48 new COVID cases brings the county’s total to 11,045.

The new cases are:

· 3 women in their 70s

· 3 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 4 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 6 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 3 men in their 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 2 men in their 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 4 men in their 30s

· 6 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.