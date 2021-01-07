7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night. Their family and friends gathered in City Hall for the ceremony, where the men recited an oath and became one step closer to becoming a Davenport Police officer.

Bill Allison, the Father of new officer James Allison says he’s proud of his son for his big step: “not every day your child gets to grow up to be a man and gets to do what he wants to do since he was a small child. It means everything to me.”

Dakota Snyder’s mother, Tammy Bates says he “accomplished a lot in High School and in the military. For him to be an officer in DPD is an honor. He’s a very determined kid. I’m very proud of him, and his whole family is.”

Of the seven new officers, only one was a person of color. Major Jeff Bladel says they’re hoping to increase their diversity within the force, “we do pride ourselves to the officers we have.. we strive to do everything we can do to bring a diverse police department to our community.”

The officers will be out on the streets within the next few weeks in order to start their four-month field training. Major Bladel says at this time, they’re not hiring any new officers. If you’re interested, you should keep an eye on the City of Davenport’s website.

