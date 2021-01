HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid travel between Cambridge and Kewanee on Illinois Highway 81 due to an accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened at Germans Corners.

Deputies also ask anyone traveling at this time to do so with caution. There is heavy fog in the area.

