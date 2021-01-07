Advertisement

Bettendorf City Hall opens to the public starting Monday

The building will be open to the public starting on Monday, January 11th.
Bettendorf City Hall will open to the public starting Monday, January 11. (City of Bettendorf)
Bettendorf City Hall will open to the public starting Monday, January 11. (City of Bettendorf)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf City Hall will be open to the public starting Monday, January 11th.

In a release on Wednesday, the city states that when visitors enter the building, they will see social distancing signs and hand sanitizing areas. Plexiglas barriers have been placed in front of the reception area. Facemasks must be worn in the building. Staff will continue to sanitize public areas throughout the day.

The city continues to encourage conducting as much business as possible online, over the phone, or through the drop box. Check payments for all city fees/payments, can be placed in the drop boxes located in the City Hall parking lot and inside the City Hall entryway.

Credit card payments for utility bills, can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4114 or online.

The City will continue to waive convenience charges for credit card payments until further notice. Also, the purchase and renewal of dog licenses has been postponed until March 1, 2021.

Bettendorf City Hall is located at 1609 State Street.

