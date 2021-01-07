Advertisement

Bettendorf man shares his story from the Capitol

By Kevin Kohr and KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(KWQC) - Paul Hojnacki went to the nations capital to show support for President Trump and ended up at the Capitol protest, that some turned into a riot.

Hojnacki says that the vast majority of Trump supporters that showed up were peaceful, but many broke into the federal building through windows and stormed the doors as police tried to use gas to keep people away.

TV6 is working to do a follow-up with Hojnacki one the events that led to the protests and to the riots at the Capitol along with what has happened since he attended.

We will post those updates when they become available.

