Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to air next week

Due to Wednesday night’s continuing coverage on NBC regarding the latest at the U.S. Capitol,...
Due to Wednesday night's continuing coverage on NBC regarding the latest at the U.S. Capitol, the Chicago series episodes did not air.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(KWQC) -Due to Wednesday night’s continuing coverage on NBC regarding the latest at the U.S. Capitol, the Chicago series episodes did not air.

Wednesday night, NBC Entertainment, announced on Twitter the originally scheduled episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. would not air. They will instead be airing next week.

