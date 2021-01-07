Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to air next week

(KWQC) -Due to Wednesday night’s continuing coverage on NBC regarding the latest at the U.S. Capitol, the Chicago series episodes did not air.

Wednesday night, NBC Entertainment, announced on Twitter the originally scheduled episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. would not air. They will instead be airing next week.

Tonight on NBC: Continuing coverage from NBC News. Originally scheduled episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will air next week. — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 7, 2021

