Clinton County Sheriff’s office warns residents about stimulus payment scams

(Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Facebook regarding keeping your stimulus check safe.

“I received one call already from a Camanche man who said he received two calls from crooks who said they needed his social security number if he wanted to receive his money,” said the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Director of Senior vs. Crimes Randy Meier.

Tips from the sheriff’s office:

• No government agency will ever ask you to pay anything up front to get your money.

• No government agency will ever call, text, email, or contact you on social media, asking for your social security, bank account, or credit card number.

• You won’t get your money any earlier or faster by a hooking up with a third party who promises you then can get the money to you faster, or at all, in exchange for money or information.

Meier says anyone who would like to report a scam can call him at 563-242-9211 extension 4433, or email him at randymeier@gapa911.us

