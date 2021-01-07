Advertisement

Davenport Police share reminder on handicap parking

The Davenport Police Department posts a reminder that handicapped parking is reserved for...
The Davenport Police Department posts a reminder that handicapped parking is reserved for people who really need it.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department would like to remind the public that handicapped parking is reserved for people who really need it.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, they want to remind everyone that the striped aisles next to an accessible (or handicapped) parking space provide needed room for people to safely and comfortably exit or enter their vehicles.

The full Facebook post can be found below.

A courteous reminder that handicapped parking is reserved for people who really need it. The striped aisles next to an...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

