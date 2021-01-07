East Moline Police post reminder on snow shoveling guidelines

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The East Moline Police Department is reminding the public on the snow shoveling guidelines for the city.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department says if there’s a sidewalk that butts up to your property, you are responsible for removal of snow and ice. The full city ordinance can be found here.

You can read the rest of the department’s post below.

Just a friendly reminder about shoveling and maintaining sidewalks. A summary of the ordinance is 8-1-5: REPAIRS AND... Posted by City of East Moline Police Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

