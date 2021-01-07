Advertisement

Free mental health resources for Iowans

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Finding mental health resources in Iowa has become a lot easier.

The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services have recently sent out reminders to the community about a toll free service.

Its available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Some Eastern Iowans may have received a card in the mail.

Its includes the phone number to a toll free crisis line, along with this statement: “are you having trouble coping due to covid? Well you are not alone.”

Its called the 24-hour crisis line, where all contacts are free and confidential.

Its a service provided for Iowans going through any type of crisis.

Whether that be affects of the coronavirus pandemic, a loss in the family or even those going through a divorce.

The crisis line provides trained counselors to answer your calls and do follow ups.

Kelly Herd, a Mobile Crisis Program Manager says anyone in the State of Iowa has access to this free service.

“So anyone can call the crisis line for whatever crisis or problem they may be experiencing in their personal life, whether it be a divorce, whether a job loss, whether your having a difficulty time dealing with the pandemic, anything that you feel you need support with we are here to help,” said Herd.

You can also call the statewide crisis line at 855-581-8111 or text at 855-895-8398.

