Icestravaganza 2021 outdoor ice sculpture festival expands to 3 days

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) has expanded its 9th annual Icestravaganza to a three-day celebration.

The festival begins Friday, January 15, at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, January 17 at 10 p.m.

It will be located at the Freight House in downtown Davenport, 421 W. River Drive.

The free-to-attend event features more than 24,000 pounds’ worth of ice carvings. This year’s sculpture theme is “Chilling Winter at the Freight House” with Halloween-inspired ice sculptures, such as witches, haunted houses, jack-o-lanterns and ghouls.

Organizers recommend the best time to see (and take photos of) the sculptures is when they’re professionally lit from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event.

A variety of sculptures also will be placed outside of Davenport businesses, including:

City of Davenport | 226 W. 4th St.

Crafted QC | 221 E. 2nd St.

Endless Brews | 310 Main St.

Rhythm City Casino Resort | 7077 Elmore Ave.

RubberStamps.Net | 320 E. 2nd St.

Sippi’s American Grill & Craft Beer | 406 W. 2nd St.

The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat | 229 Brady St.

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley | 630 E. 4th St.

Festival goers are encouraged to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC for a chance to win a $25 Keep It QC gift card.

“A lot of people are looking for something fun and safe to do away from home right now, and Icestravaganza, one of the most popular outdoor winter events in the Quad Cities, is the perfect family-friendly destination,” said DDP Director of Events Jason Gilliland. “Plus, it gives attendees an opportunity to explore all of the ways one can eat, shop, and play throughout downtown Davenport.”

The general public also can watch ice carving competitions in-person or online from 11 a.m.- noon and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, on the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page.

Additionally, the Family Credit Union will host a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit at the Freight House’s outdoor patio during the ice carving competitions and from 5-6:30 p.m. each day. Attendees are encouraged to check out the Farmers’ Market vendors from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

To keep this event fun and safe, organizers ask attendees to please socially distance and wear a mask.

