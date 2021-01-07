IHSA hoping to meet with members of Governor’s office and IDPH

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Illinois High School Athletic Association hopes to meet with members of the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health before the IHSA Board of Directors meeting on January 13th.

“It’s not like there’s no discussion about sports,” Governor Pritzker said on Wednesday. “It’s just that the IHSA, which is one of many organizations in the state we have doctors and others that we rely upon internally to help us make decisions. When it’s appropriate to have a conversation with an organization, they’ll do that.”

