Joe Terronez, former Silvis mayor, dies at 91

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City community is remembering a former mayor who was part of Silvis history.

Former Silvis Mayor Joe Terronez passed away over the weekend.

According to his obituary, he served as Alderman and then was elected as the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois.

He is credited with getting 2nd Street renamed to Hero Street, where several Hispanic war veterans all lived.

Terronez was 91-years-old.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.