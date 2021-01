Michael Bublé reschedules upcoming concert at TaxSlayer Center, other venues

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Michael Bublé is rescheduling his “An Evening With Michael Bublé” Tour to late summer 2021.

The new date for the show at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is September 16, 2021.

The tour was postponed before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

Schedule for the entire tour:

August 13, 2021 – Jacksonville, Florida – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

August 14, 2021 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secour Wellness Arena

August 17, 2021 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Spectrum Center

August 18, 2021 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

August 20, 2021– Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

August 21, 2021 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

August 24, 2021 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

August 25, 2021- Albany, New York – Times Union Center

August 27, 2021 – Uniondale, New York – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

August 28, 2021 – Atlantic City, New Jersey – Boardwalk Hall

September 9, 2021– Allentown, Pennsylvania – PPL Center

September 11, 2021 –Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center

September 13, 2021 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

September 14, 2021 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

September 16, 2021 – Moline, Illinois – TaxSlayer Center

September 17, 2021 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

September 19, 2021 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena

September 20, 2021 – Austin, Texas – Frank Erwin Center

September 21, 2021 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

September 24, 2021 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T- Mobile Arena

September 25, 2021 – Anaheim, California – Honda Center

September 28, 2021 – Fresno, California – Save Mart Center

September 29, 2021 – San Francisco –Chase Center

October 1, 2021 – Salt Lake City, Utah –Vivint Smart Home Arena



