Moline Police Department accepting applications for new recruits

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is now accepting applications for those who want to be a police officer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced that the new recruit application period is open. For those wanting to apply, the link can be found here.

The full Facebook post can be found below.

