Moline Police Department accepting applications for new recruits

The department announced that the new recruit application period is open.
City of Moline Logo
City of Moline Logo
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is now accepting applications for those who want to be a police officer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the department announced that the new recruit application period is open. For those wanting to apply, the link can be found here.

The full Facebook post can be found below.

Do you want to be a police officer and serve the greatest community in the Midwest? New recruit application period is...

Posted by Moline Police Department on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

