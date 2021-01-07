Moline Police Department adds social worker internship

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Wednesday, the Moline Police Department added a new program to their department, for a paid social worker student internship. The Moline Police Department entered the partnership with the Center for Youth and Family Solutions to help get more social workers into the police department.

Since the start of the program in August, there have already been more than 500 unique referrals to CYFS. Moline Police Chief Darren Gault says social workers have an “ability to connect with our community and provide additional services that we would not be able to do. I think is a benefit to our citizens and our community and those who pass through the city of Moline.”

Chief Gault says they currently have two social workers and this new intern from St. Ambrose University dedicated to Moline Police. Since the program is new, Chief Gault says they’re not sure when they’ll expand it. However, he says you can see the need is clearly there.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.