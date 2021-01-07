Moline police officer retires after 35 years in law enforcement

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department shared a post on Facebook congratulating Officer Michael Dufault on his retirement after 35 years in law enforcement.

Officer Dufault started with the Rock Island Police Department as an Auxiliary officer, serving from 1985 to 1990. He left at the rank of Lieutenant.

Officer Dufault moved to the Moline Police Department in January 1991and served on all three patrol shifts. He also served as a Field Training Officer, a Bicycle Officer, on the Motor Patrol and was an Operator on the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit (SWAT).

During his career, Officer Dufault has been awarded the Moline Police Department’s Life Saving Award two times. During the first incident, he performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a female at a local restaurant who had fallen unconscious after choking on a piece of food. Officer Dufault was able to dislodge the food from her airway and saved her life.

The police department says Officer Dufault was awarded a second life saving award for his actions along with several other officers and firefighters that resulted in three victims being rescued from a house fire. The team of officers and firefighters were able to rescue the three residents from the second floor as the home became fully engulfed in flames.

Officer Dufault’s law enforcement legacy will carry on at the Moline Police Department. His son in law is Detective Dan Beaudry.

