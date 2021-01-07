Advertisement

Over 1 million cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials have reported over one million COVID-19 cases in Illinois since the pandemic began.

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,008,045 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 17,272 deaths.

Health officials reported 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, including 177 additional deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 tests for a total 13,803,946.

As of Wednesday night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 is 8.5%.  Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 is 9.8%.

Governor Pritzker extended the statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

“As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives, " Governor Pritzker said.

“Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well.  With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”

