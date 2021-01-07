Patchy fog, cloudy Thursday and Friday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The fog was not as dense as previous days, but it will still be overall a gray day. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, reaching the low to mid 30s. There will be a break in the thicker fog through the day, but with temperatures helping melt some snow and ice that will bring another morning with fog for Friday. There will be cloudier skies through the rest of the weekend, allowing highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a better chance for partly cloudy skies once the work week begins, but for now the gray skies are what we get!

TODAY: Cloudy High: 34º Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low: 24°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy. High: 31º. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

