Advertisement

Patchy fog, cloudy Thursday and Friday

More fog likely this week will keep temps cooler than originally expected
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The fog was not as dense as previous days, but it will still be overall a gray day. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, reaching the low to mid 30s. There will be a break in the thicker fog through the day, but with temperatures helping melt some snow and ice that will bring another morning with fog for Friday. There will be cloudier skies through the rest of the weekend, allowing highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a better chance for partly cloudy skies once the work week begins, but for now the gray skies are what we get!

TODAY: Cloudy High: 34º Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low: 24°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy. High: 31º. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’
Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night.
7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Mostly cloudy Friday with a few sun peeks along the way
More clouds into Friday
First Alert Forecast - Mostly cloudy Friday with a few sun peeks along the way
First Alert Forecast - Mostly cloudy Friday with a few sun peeks along the way
Thursday Highs
Thursday Forecast
Cloudy skies through the weekend
Patchy fog, cloudy Thursday and Friday