More clouds into Friday

As we finish the week our chances for a few peeks of sun increase
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Clouds will prevail Friday but, just as we had on Thursday, we can’t rule out a few peeks of sun along the way. Highs will be stuck near 30 the

next few days and as we get into Sunday and Monday we’ll cool off a bit with highs in the upper 20s but our chances for brighter skies will increase!

Mid 30s come back by the middle of next week and Thursday could be our next change for some rain and/or snow.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 22°. WIND: N/NE 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. 31°. WIND: N/NE 5-10

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 31°

