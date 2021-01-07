Advertisement

Patchy fog, cloudy Thursday and Friday

More fog likely this week will keep temps cooler than originally expected
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will still be some patches of dense fog this morning, but overall visibility and travel will be much better this morning thanks to light east winds bringing in drier air. The east winds however won’t clear out the clouds today. Thus, temps will struggle to warm again today and only reach the upper 20s and low 30s. This will make it tough to melt a lot of snow and ice today, but we should melt enough that fog is possible again tonight. More clouds than sun is the likely forecast from today through next Tuesday or Wednesday with highs near 30º each day and each morning with a little fog and temps in the teens and 20s.

TODAY: Cloudy High: 32º Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Low: 23°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Cloudy. High: 32º.

