Police: Man wanted on armed robbery charges in Galesburg

Police in Galesburg need your help in finding a wanted suspect. Police say 19-year-old Diele D’Anglo Jones is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.(KWQC, Galesburg PD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Police say 19-year-old Diele D’Anglo Jones is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, January 7, 2021

