Advertisement

Rapid antigen testing available Friday in Whiteside County

The testing site will be located in Rock Falls on Friday, Jan. 8.
The testing site will be located in Rock Falls on Friday, Jan. 8.(Whiteside County Health Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic and Whiteside County Health Department will be offering free, no appointment necessary, rapid antigen testing this Friday, Jan. 8.

The testing site will be located at 1300 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls. It will be held as a drive-through from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Health officials recommend testing for anyone who gathered with non household contacts for New Year’s Eve or over the holiday weekend.

Antigen tests are able to provide same day results. However, health officials say these tests are not as sensitive as PCR tests and can produce a higher number of false negatives. Rapid antigen testing may not detect COVID-19 in positive individuals if they are asymptomatic or early in their infectious period.

Participants will be called with results by the end of the day they test. As antigen tests are not as reliable for confirming someone is truly negative, notes will only be provided for individuals who test positive.

The health department does not recommend retesting if someone has tested positive in the last 90 days.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’
Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night.
7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

clouds
Thinning the fog, hoping for sun!
Might we see more sun Friday?
Might we see more sun Friday?
Mississippi Department of Health
Midday Medical- Differences in coronavirus vaccines
Police say further investigation shows the vehicle used during the incident at Galesburg Guns...
Teen fatally shot during break-in at Galesburg gun store
There are three now approved in the U.S. and the U.K.
KWQC Noon News - Midday Medical