Rapid antigen testing available Friday in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic and Whiteside County Health Department will be offering free, no appointment necessary, rapid antigen testing this Friday, Jan. 8.

The testing site will be located at 1300 West 2nd Street in Rock Falls. It will be held as a drive-through from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Health officials recommend testing for anyone who gathered with non household contacts for New Year’s Eve or over the holiday weekend.

Antigen tests are able to provide same day results. However, health officials say these tests are not as sensitive as PCR tests and can produce a higher number of false negatives. Rapid antigen testing may not detect COVID-19 in positive individuals if they are asymptomatic or early in their infectious period.

Participants will be called with results by the end of the day they test. As antigen tests are not as reliable for confirming someone is truly negative, notes will only be provided for individuals who test positive.

The health department does not recommend retesting if someone has tested positive in the last 90 days.

