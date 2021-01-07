Teen fatally shot during break-in at Galesburg gun store

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old has been arrested on felony murder charges in Galesburg.

Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 6 the police department responded to Galesburg Guns and Ammo for a report of a disturbance and shots being fired.

Once officers arrived police say several suspects had broken into the business.

The owner of the business was inside during the break-in and police say a preliminary investigation shows the owner fired four to five shots at the suspects after they entered the gun shop.

Shortly after the incident, a 17-year-old was dropped off at the front door of the emergency room at Cottage Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the driver of the vehicle immediately drove away after the teen was dropped off.

Hospital staff came to provide medical aid to the boy, who later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation shows the vehicle used during the incident at Galesburg Guns belonged to 18-year-old Jakobe D. Brown, of Peoria. Brown and his vehicle were found in Peoria and brought to Galesburg.

Brown was placed under arrest and is being charged with burglary and felony murder. He was processed in the Knox County Jail to await a court appearance.

Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle told TV6, “when a person in Illinois commits a felony offense and in the cause of that felony offense dies, people who commit those offenses are responsible for those deaths.”

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the police department at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at 309-344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

On January 6, 2021, the Galesburg Police responded to Galesburg Guns and Ammo in reference to a disturbance there... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.