Iowa (KWQC) - United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa has announced he is resigning on Thursday.

Marc Krickbaum said serving as United States attorney has been the “privilege” of his professional life.

“I am grateful to the law enforcement and agencies we serve with, and to the people of the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Krickbaum said. “They have done great things, and they have many more to come.”

Krickbaum has served as United States Attorney, the district’s chief federal prosecutor, since 2017. Officials in a release say before that he worked for almost a decade as a career prosecutor in two United States Attorney’s offices.

During his tenure the U.S. Attorney’s office brought prosecutions against street gangs and others responsible for gun crimes, targeted those who sexually exploited children and obtained civil settlements against those who commit health care fraud and other fraud against the government.

United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum Announces Resignation https://t.co/9QD3A3WEV5 — US Attorney S. Iowa (@USAO_SDIA) January 7, 2021

