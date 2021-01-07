Advertisement

UnityPoint Health Trinity announces $6 million project to improve Muscatine hospital facilities

UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine
UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine(UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity announced a $6 million project to make significant improvements to its hospital facilities in Muscatine.

The project includes upgrades to the emergency department, medical and surgical inpatient rooms, patient transport areas and walkways, fire safety systems, laboratory and radiology services, and nurse communication platforms.

“We know that people want to know more about our future in Muscatine. We want everyone to know that we are committed to this community and we believe this $6 million investment is a sign of great things to come,” said Robert J. Erickson, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health Trinity.

The project is scheduled to begin early this year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’
Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night.
7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

clouds
Thinning the fog, hoping for sun!
Might we see more sun Friday?
Might we see more sun Friday?
Mississippi Department of Health
Midday Medical- Differences in coronavirus vaccines
Police say further investigation shows the vehicle used during the incident at Galesburg Guns...
Teen fatally shot during break-in at Galesburg gun store
There are three now approved in the U.S. and the U.K.
KWQC Noon News - Midday Medical