UnityPoint Health Trinity announces $6 million project to improve Muscatine hospital facilities

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity announced a $6 million project to make significant improvements to its hospital facilities in Muscatine.

The project includes upgrades to the emergency department, medical and surgical inpatient rooms, patient transport areas and walkways, fire safety systems, laboratory and radiology services, and nurse communication platforms.

“We know that people want to know more about our future in Muscatine. We want everyone to know that we are committed to this community and we believe this $6 million investment is a sign of great things to come,” said Robert J. Erickson, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health Trinity.

The project is scheduled to begin early this year.

