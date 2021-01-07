Whiteside Co. officials announce 2 new death, 37 new cases due to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Wednesday, health officials in Whiteside County announced two additional death and 37 new cases of COVID-19.
The deaths, a person in their 70′s and a person in their 90s, now brings the county’s total to 129 deaths due to the virus.
The new cases bring the the county’s total to 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases:
- Seven people under the age of 20
- Two people in their 20′s
- Five people in their 30′s
- Four people in their 40′s
- Eight people in their 50′s
- Seven people in their 60′s
- Three people in their 70′s
- One person over the age of 80
County residents can visit this link for more information.
