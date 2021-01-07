Advertisement

Whiteside Co. officials announce 2 new death, 37 new cases due to COVID-19

Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 130 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 130 people have recovered from COVID-19.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Wednesday, health officials in Whiteside County announced two additional death and 37 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths, a person in their 70′s and a person in their 90s, now brings the county’s total to 129 deaths due to the virus.

The new cases bring the the county’s total to 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Seven people under the age of 20
  • Two people in their 20′s
  • Five people in their 30′s
  • Four people in their 40′s
  • Eight people in their 50′s
  • Seven people in their 60′s
  • Three people in their 70′s
  • One person over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addressed the state on Facebook Wednesday following the news of the...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds: ‘this behavior is unacceptable’
Seven men were sworn into the Davenport Police Department on Wednesday night.
7 new officers sworn in to Davenport Police Department
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol

Latest News

Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
Capitol chaos fallout: Impeachment calls fire up
Mississippi Department of Health
Midday Medical- Differences in coronavirus vaccines
The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus
The virus is surging in virtually every state, with California particularly hard hit.
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?