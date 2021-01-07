Whiteside Co. officials announce 2 new death, 37 new cases due to COVID-19

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Wednesday, health officials in Whiteside County announced two additional death and 37 new cases of COVID-19.

The deaths, a person in their 70′s and a person in their 90s, now brings the county’s total to 129 deaths due to the virus.

The new cases bring the the county’s total to 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

Seven people under the age of 20

Two people in their 20′s

Five people in their 30′s

Four people in their 40′s

Eight people in their 50′s

Seven people in their 60′s

Three people in their 70′s

One person over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link for more information.

