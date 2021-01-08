Clouds hang around through the weekend
There will still be the chance for a few peeks of sun the next few days
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:
Clouds will prevail Saturday but, just as we had on Thursday & Friday, we can’t rule out a few peeks of sun along the way. Highs will be stuck near 30 the
next few days and as we get into Sunday we’ll cool off a bit with highs in the upper 20s but our chances for brighter skies will increase into early next week.
Mid 30s come back by the middle of next week and Thursday could be our next change for some rain and/or snow.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 23°. WIND: N/NW 5-10
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 30°. WIND: N/NW 5-10
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 29°
