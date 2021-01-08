Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man considered armed and dangerous wanted in Moline


Police need your help in finding a wanted suspect. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 30-year-old Frantz Smith.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police need your help in finding a wanted suspect.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating 30-year-old Frantz Smith.

Police say he is wanted by the Moline Police department on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing/eluding.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Smith is described as being 6′ tall and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

