CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted after backing into RICO squad car

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in identifying a wanted suspect.

Police say on December 30 the sheriff’s office pulled over a driver who was in a red Ford Escape with no license plates.

Before police could identify the driver, police say the driver backed into a Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office squad car and drove away.

The driver was last seen traveling into Iowa on the I-74 Bridge.

If you know who he is, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

