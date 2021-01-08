Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdrawals $7,500 from Bett. bank

Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in...
Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in Bettendorf on 53rd Street. Police say she purported herself to be a customer at the bank and made a fraudulent withdrawal of $7,500.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Do you recognize this suspect? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in identifying this person.

Police say on November 4 the woman pictured above entered the Blackhawk Bank and Trust in Bettendorf on 53rd Street. Police say she purported herself to be a customer at the bank and made a fraudulent withdrawal of $7,500.

Officials say the suspect is described as being between the ages of 45 and 55 and is approximately 5 ft. tall and between 120 and 150 pounds.

An investigation revealed the woman was associated with a black 2020 Buick Encore according to police.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip .  You do not have to give your name.  CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

