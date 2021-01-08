Formula for Making Successful Changes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, comes on PSL to provide practical (and scientifically-proven!) advice on the stages involved with successfully achieving goals or new year’s resolutions. Sometimes people just are not ready to make changes, but if you think you truly are, Jager outlines ways to determine the level readiness and the stages & strategies involved with putting actions into motion. She also elaborates on SMART GOALS. Don’t waste your time trying to achieve the unachievable! Watch the segment to learn details about the basic outline below.

Stage: Precontemplation

People in this stage are often unaware that a behavior needs changing. If they are aware that a behavior needs to change, they are not intending to change right now.

Strategies for Support: Affirm that you are on your own timeline and are not ready to make change right now. Gather more information about the behavior you want to create, or how your current behavior may be impacting you. Explore core values.

Stage: Contemplation

People in this stage are aware that a behavior needs to change and they are seriously thinking about changing it. Individuals in this stage are not ready to take action at this time.

Strategies for Support:L Affirm that you are on your own timeline and are considering making a change. Create a pro and con list. Imagine who you will be when you make this change and why this is important for you.

Stage: Preparation

People in this stage are getting ready to change a specific behavior. Typically, they are creating a plan and are mentally “gearing themselves up” to take action.

Strategies for Support: Set a small, achievable goal. SMART Goals. Identify your strengths, which will help you be successful. Identify any obstacles which may need support as you get ready to take action.

Stage: Action

People in this stage are actively working to change their behavior. This is the most intensive stage as an individual is changing their behavior and associated beliefs and attitudes.

Strategies for Support: Set up a system of accountability (family, friends, counselor, etc.). Practice the new behavior and remember that changing behavior is a process. Celebrate your wins. Plan for lapses, which are common during times of stress or life change.

Stage: Maintenance

People in this stage are solidifying their new healthy behavior(s) and creating support structures so the behavior will become long lasting.

Strategies for Support: Evaluate what is working for you and what needs adjustment. Revisit your goal and adjust, as needed. Revisit your core values and why this behavior change is important to you. Plan for lapses, which are common during times of stress or life change.

What are SMART GOALS?

Goals that are Specific. , State the desired outcome as explicitly as possible, and target a specific area for improvement. This is the “who, what, where, when, which, and why” of your goal. Example: I will walk at least five days per week in the evenings to lower my cholesterol.

Goals that are Measurable. Identify the ways in which you will track your progress, and be as specific as possible. This is the “how” of your goal. Example: I will meditate for 30 minutes a day five times a week in order to lower my stress levels and blood pressure.

Goals that are Attainable. Start with small, achievable goals that are easily outlined into specific steps. that will enable you to complete the goal. Then, as you meet those smaller goals, work up to intermediate goals and goals that are more difficult to achieve. Example: I will make an effort to move my body for at least 15 minutes three days a week, increasing my time each week by five minutes until I reach 30 minutes per day. I will add an extra day every two to four weeks until I reach 30-60 minutes for five days a week.

Goals that are Realistic . Create a goal that you are both willing and able to accomplish. Example: I will begin my bedtime ritual one hour before bedtime, which will help me fall asleep faster each night.

Goals that are Timely. Set a deadline or time for achieving your goal to help keep you motivated. Example: Over the next month, I will start eating breakfast every day. For the first week, I will make breakfast (or prepare it ahead the night before) twice per week. In the second week, I will make breakfast three times per week. In the third week, I will make breakfast five times per week. In the fourth week, I will make breakfast every day.

