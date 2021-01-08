Ice Thickness Guideline, Safety

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Although cooler temperatures have allowed areas to ice over, those who want to enjoy it need to take caution before they do.

First, here’s how to measure ice.

MEASURING ICE

Make a hole using an ice chisel, auger or cordless drill. Insert a tape measure into the hole. Hook the end of the tape onto the edge of the ice. Take the measurement.

Before stepping on the ice, it should be measured. (KWQC)

HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS

***Note: The below guideline is for new, clear ice. If the ice you are looking at is white ice or snow ice, it is only about half as strong. Therefore if you are on white or snow ice, double these thickness guidelines.

CLEAR, NEW ICE:

An ice thickness guide for clear, new ice. (KWQC)

If the ice thickness is less than 2 inches, you should stay off. At 4 inches ice fishing is safe. At 5 inches snowmobiles and ATVs are alright to pass on the ice. There should be at least 8 inches for cars and small trucks while medium trucks need a foot or more to be safe.

When parking multiple vehicles on the ice, they should be at least 50 feet apart and moved every two hours to prevent sinking. A good tip is to make a hole next to the car. If water starts to overflow, the ice is sinking and the vehicle should be moved. Avoid areas that have cracks or running water.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND:

Ice thickness isn’t the same across an entire body of water

Ice formed over flowing water and currents is more dangerous

Travel with someone or at least let someone know where you are headed

