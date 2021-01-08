MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Law enforcement agencies in the Quad Cities area are making a new effort to prevent auto theft. Earlier in the week, leaders of police and sheriff’s departments, plus state police from both states, gathered to announce the campaign called “Lock It Down QC”. It is a partnership of 25 agencies in and around the Quad Cities region.

Jon Leach, Detective with Moline Police Department and Crimestoppers, joins PSL to talk about the problem of vehicle theft in the QCA and how this campaign can help prevent this crime of opportunity. According to data announced at a press conference, vehicle theft has jumped more than 14 per cent over the past year, and so far this month, more than 70 vehicles have been stolen in this area. Thrust of the message: MOST CAR THEFTS ARE PREVENTABLE!!!

The idea behind encouraging the community to clamp down is to get people to realize that we need to change bad habits related to car use. We must stop leaving our cars and trucks running in our driveways or in the lots of convenience stores. We need to stop leaving keys (or fobs) in vehicles that are in your garage because you think it’s in a secure location. The simple act of locking your car---wherever it is parked---not only prevents it from being stolen. It additionally helps stop other crimes from being committed because it is common for individuals to use these vehicles during the commission of other crimes.

Lock It Down, QC!

Partner with 25 QCA law enforcement agencies to #lockitdownqc and help keep your vehicle and our community safe. 🚗 Never... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

